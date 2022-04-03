IN FOCUS: Shifting from Street Fighter II battles to winning tickets for toys – how arcades have upped their game to stay relevant

SINGAPORE: When his parents announced his family's move to Singapore from Indonesia in 2012, Mr Denzel Kuosastra was apprehensive.

That was until Mr Kuosastra, then a teenager, found out that some arcade machines in Singapore came with technology that the ones in his home city of Jakarta didn’t have yet.

“When I heard about this, it just shifted the switch in my brain and suddenly it went from reluctance to 'I really want to go there and see for myself',” he said.

That’s how big a deal arcades were to him. They still are.

Now 23 years old and waiting to start a Masters degree in management, Mr Kuosastra still visits his "playground" once a week.

While he has tried all kinds of arcade games over the years, he finds himself drawn most to rhythm games, some of which require players to move their fingers so fast that they look like they are flying. Others are like workouts, requiring people to perform various moves set to choreographed songs.

When CNA met him at arcade Cow Play Cow Moo at Suntec City on a weekday afternoon, Mr Kuosastra had settled himself at one of the machines called Beatmania IIDX by Japanese firm Konami.

The machine involves choosing a song then hitting notes accompanying the rhythm of the song as they appear on a screen. The game also requires players to use a turntable. The more accurately players perform the song, the higher their score and chances of finishing a stage.