Singapore

Police investigating after foetus found at Pasir Ris Park
Barbecue pits near the beach at Pasir Ris Park. (Google Street View)

Davina Tham
Davina Tham
27 Dec 2022 12:11PM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 12:18PM)
SINGAPORE: The police said on Tuesday (Dec 27) they are investigating after a foetus was found at Pasir Ris Park over the weekend.

The police said it received a call for assistance at 10.13pm on Saturday. 

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported a 10-year-old boy found the foetus under a concrete slab. The foetus was located near barbecue pit 21.

The boy, who was camping with his family, reportedly alerted his mother, who then called the police.

A witness told Lianhe Zaobao that about 20 police officers in seven to eight police cars arrived on the scene and cordoned off the area.

They reportedly questioned witnesses and searched the beach area until about 4am on Sunday.

The police said the age of the foetus is not known.

In Singapore, it is illegal to conceal a child's birth by secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the dead body of a child, whether the child dies before, after or during its birth. 

If found guilty, an offender can face up to 2 years' jail, or fine, or both.

Source: CNA/dv(sn)

