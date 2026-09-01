AI, working parents, growth markets: New Minister of State Foo Cexiang on his priorities

SINGAPORE: Bringing businesses, workers and the government closer together to deliver tangible outcomes for Singaporeans will be a key focus for new Minister of State Foo Cexiang, as he takes on his manpower and trade and industry portfolios.

For the MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, that means tackling questions such as how companies can harness artificial intelligence without compromising workers' development, how workplaces can better support parents and how Singapore can tap new growth markets overseas.

Mr Foo, who took office at the two ministries on Tuesday (Sep 1), said he sees his role as one of connecting different groups and perspectives, then finding common ground that can be translated into practical results.

Speaking to CNA on Aug 14, ahead of assuming his new role, Mr Foo said this approach has remained consistent throughout his years in the public service and his time serving residents in his constituency.

It is also one he intends to bring to his new portfolios.

MAKING AI WORK FOR WORKERS

Among the issues high on his agenda at the Manpower Ministry is how companies integrate AI while ensuring that workers still have opportunities to learn, develop and progress in their careers.

Mr Foo said he intends to work closely with the human resources (HR) sector on the issue.

“Together with HR, we’ll be able to influence, in some sense, how AI is integrated within not just a company, but a worker's career development pathway,” he said.

This means looking closely at which tasks can be handed over to AI and where space should be preserved for employees to gain experience and grow their capabilities, he added.