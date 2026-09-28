'Put it all on the line': Why F&B founders risk sweat and savings on short-lease spaces

SINGAPORE: Chef Peter Smit's journey to opening his restaurant Dirty Supper began on the rooftop of his former flat.

His partner at that time was running a ceramics business and had a studio set up at the rooftop to conduct lessons. They also had a wood-fired barbeque grill which he used to whip up food for friends and family.

Before long, the rooftop became the setting for a "fun supper club". He would go on to test-drive the concept first at an incubator space before running Dirty Supper as a full-fledged restaurant on a one-and-a-half-year lease within the iconic Hua Bee Restaurant.

His restaurant is now a permanent fixture at the Tiong Bahru establishment.

Yet, had it not been for the lower-risk options he had with the incubator space and the short-term lease, the 42-year-old reckoned he would not have opened his restaurant.

"I wouldn't have actively sought out a space because I don't want to be 'half a million dollars minimum' in debt to open a restaurant. The way that Dirty Supper has happened from the rooftop to now, I've been very, very lucky, and I've just happened to have kind of the right conversations with the right people at the right time.

"If it wasn't for those conversations, I most likely wouldn't have Dirty Supper here, and I probably wouldn't be in Singapore," said the Australian-born chef.