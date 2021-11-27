IN FOCUS: Will changing what we eat help save the planet?

SINGAPORE: Since getting married and moving into her new home with her husband, Ms Noor Hanisah Noordin has been making efforts to reduce how much meat she eats.

She is in charge of the cooking and prepares vegetarian meals most days of the week. This is a departure from when she lived with her family when almost every meal would have some meat.

The reason for this change is not due to changing taste preferences or a desire for a healthier diet.

It’s because of environmental concerns.

“It’s important to me to treat our environment in the best way. This is especially so because of the climate crisis that indicates we have been harming it massively,” said the 28-year-old who is part of the Singapore Youth for Climate Action.

While much of the attention about the environmental damage being done to the planet has focused on areas such as the use of fossil fuels and plastics, food production and consumption is an issue that is increasingly in the spotlight.

Of all the staples on many people’s dinner table, experts say that red meat is the worst culprit causing environmental harm.

“On the relative scale, producing certain amounts of red meats has 10 to 100 times greater impact on the environment than producing the same amount of plant-based foods,” said Professor William Chen, director of the Food Science and Technology Programme at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Ms Hanisah’s journey to eating less meat started when she browsed a book at a prata stall in Jalan Kayu, which highlighted how food production and consumption has a major impact on the environment.

“It made a lot of sense because food is such a big part of your life,” she said.

THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN FOOD AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Greenhouse gas emissions from food production make up more than a third of the global total, studies have shown.

Such emissions are an indicator used to measure the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere due to human activities. These gases cause the greenhouse effect that lead to global heating. Such warming leads to other issues like melting glaciers, rising sea levels and intensification of extreme weather events.

Prof Chen, who is also Michael Fam chair professor at NTU, cited some figures to show how food production dominates the environment. For instance, 40 per cent of water is used for agriculture and a third of all crop land is used to produce animal feed.