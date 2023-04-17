Singapore's crowded food delivery scene could see mergers, acquisitions soon: Analysts

SMALLER PLAYERS MAY BE ACQUIRED

Grab, the biggest player in food delivery in Singapore, was "superbly positioned to benefit from the (COVID-19) crisis on both demand and supply sides", said Dr Seshan Ramaswami, associate professor of marketing education at the Singapore Management University (SMU).

It had a popular app that was easy to use, with a built-in payment system and loyalty programme. It also had an islandwide network of drivers and a database of subscribers, Dr Ramaswami pointed out.

Such a combination was not easy to compete with, he added.

Deliveroo, as the smallest among the three main platforms, faces some disadvantages, said National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School's Jochen Wirtz.

With fewer orders, this means higher costs and "less synergy for riders" who make one delivery a trip instead of multiple orders, said the marketing professor and vice dean of MBA programmes.

If the company's margins become too thin, it has "no choice" but to close or merge with a bigger competitor, Prof Wirtz said.

Singapore University of Social Sciences' (SUSS) Guan Chong said food delivery platforms may diversify into new services or expand into new markets as a way forward – both of which can be done through acquisitions.

"For instance, in 2016, German food delivery company Delivery Hero acquired foodpanda. This acquisition allowed Delivery Hero to expand its operations in the Asia-Pacific region," the director of the Centre for Continuing and Professional Education at SUSS said.

But experts said it was unlikely that a single dominant player would emerge in Singapore's food delivery scene.

Dr Ramaswami said it would not be easy for a single entity to set prices and dominate given the competition.

"There will always be niche operators, adjacent players, and as soon as margins become too juicy again, new entrants will be enticed to join," said NUS' Prof Wirtz.

But even with the status quo, competition may come from unseen places, said Dr Ramaswami.

Others, such as e-commerce companies Amazon or Shopee, potentially have an advantage in entering this business as they have access to large customer databases, sophisticated analytics capabilities and e-commerce frameworks in place, he said.

Singapore Institute of Technology's (SIT) Ng Lee Keng outlined three main challenges for existing players: Growing the business organically, rising operational costs and increasing pressure for platforms to be more responsible for the welfare of delivery riders.

The associate professor in SIT's business, communication and design cluster said Deliveroo was lacking when it came to significant differentiation in food choices, navigational ease of its app and customer service standards.

"In order to achieve a bigger portion of the pie, there will be required investment in product development and marketing," said Assoc Prof Ng.

But looking at Deliveroo's track record in Singapore and other markets, its future "does not appear too optimistic", she added.

SMU's Dr Ramaswami said the food delivery industry in Singapore is likely reaching a point where there has to be some consolidation and possibly mergers and acquisitions.

Smaller players, such as Oddle Eats and WhyQ, may struggle to keep up and are prime candidates for acquisitions, he added.