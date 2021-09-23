Food delivery platforms to pilot model that does not charge hawkers commission, onboarding fees

HOW WILL THE COMMON ACQUIRER MODEL WORK?

On any of the four apps, customers can place orders with any of the available stalls at the hawker centre.

All orders will be received either through a single device, or via WhyQ’s on-site hawker captains at each hawker centre, who will manage the orders from the different delivery platforms. The number of hawker captains at each hawker centre would depend on the size of the hawker centre, said Mr Varun.

Once the food is ready, the captain collects food from the different hawker stalls and brings it to a centralised distribution point in the hawker centre. The captain will hand the food to the delivery riders at the distribution point.

The hawker captain will handle payments to the individual hawker stalls as well, to ensure that the hawkers receive the payments.

This model will give hawkers who are not on delivery platforms access to a “wide base” of customers, said Mr Varun, noting that this adds up to more than three million customers across the delivery platforms.

For delivery platforms, the interface remains the same, and there is flexibility for them to set their own delivery fees and radius, he added.

They also get access to more than 400 hawker stalls through WhyQ, nearly all of which are not with any of the delivery platforms, said Mr Varun.

Customers will get more options to mix and match from hawker stalls and order from all of them in one checkout, he said.

“So there’s a much wider variety of hawker stalls available and hawker stalls that were previously not accessible to these customers are now accessible through this initiative," he added.

In addition, Deliveroo, FoodPanda and Grab will “further improve” their commercial offerings through tiered commissions rate options for their hawkers by the end of the year, said NEA and IMDA in the joint release.