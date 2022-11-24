Food delivery rider in PMD hit-and-run which left victim with fractured ribs gets reformative training

SINGAPORE: A food delivery rider who collided with a 60-year-old woman at a high speed and fractured the woman's ribs was sentenced to reformative training on Thursday (Nov 24).

Muhammad Izz Zainudyn Noor Azlan, 20, was ordered to undergo a minimum of 12 months' detention in a reformative training centre.

He pleaded guilty to one count of doing a rash act endangering personal safety by riding on his personal mobility device at substantial speed and colliding into a woman without braking or taking any evasive action.

The court heard that Izz picked up a food delivery order at a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on the night of Jul 26 this year.

He rode his personal mobility device towards the delivery location.

At about 10pm, the victim was walking towards a lift at Block 644, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4. At the same time, Izz was riding through the lift lobby "at a substantial speed", court documents stated.

He did not brake or take any evasive action to avoid the woman and collided with her as a result.

The victim fell to the floor and Izz fell off his device. Instead of stopping to help, he got back on his device and rode off.

A passer-by heard the victim shouting for help and ran over to see her bleeding on the floor. He also saw Izz and told Izz to stop, but Izz continued riding away.

The passer-by called 999, and the victim was taken to hospital. She suffered multiple injuries, including fractures of her ribs, spine and foot.

She was discharged on Jul 28 with 18 days' of hospitalisation leave and referred to other clinics for reviews.

A reformative training report found Izz suitable for level 2 reformative training, which the prosecution called on the court to impose.

For a rash act endangering personal safety, Izz could have been sentenced to a jail term of up to a year, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.