Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Food delivery rider punched cleaner over toilet use, loosening her teeth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Food delivery rider punched cleaner over toilet use, loosening her teeth

Food delivery rider punched cleaner over toilet use, loosening her teeth

A cleaning sign. (Photo: iStock)

Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
26 Jun 2023 03:56PM (Updated: 26 Jun 2023 04:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A food delivery rider punched a cleaner's cheek, loosening her teeth, after arguing with her over entering a toilet she was cleaning at the time.

Wee Hai Heng, 60, was fined S$2,000 (US$1,477) by a court on Monday (Jun 26) for one count of voluntarily causing hurt.

He said he cannot pay the fine. If so, he will have to serve a week's jail in default.

The court heard that the victim, a 48-year-old cleaner, went to the men's toilet at Punggol Plaza on Mar 19 this year to clean it.

The Chinese national placed a no-entry sign at the washroom but at about 1.30pm that day, Wee entered the toilet to relieve himself.

The cleaner was unhappy as Wee had ignored the sign. She began to nag him, and a dispute broke out between the pair.

Wee walked to the sign and kicked it, before punching the woman on her left cheek.

Another man heard the commotion and stood in between the pair to stop the fight. He called the police.

When officers arrived, the victim complained of pain in her cheek and the back of her neck. She was taken to hospital, where the doctor noted she had loose teeth.

Wee, who was unrepresented, admitted that he had done wrong. He said he had no means to pay a fine and asked for leniency for a short in-default sentence.

He claimed that the victim had also injured him, but the prosecutor said this was not borne out in investigations and that it was also not in Wee's statement to the police.

Wee later said he just wanted the matter to conclude and did not want it to drag on.

In sentencing, the judge said that the fact that the victim had loose teeth showed that significant force was used over a trivial matter.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Wee could have been sentenced to up to three years' jail, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Source: CNA/ll(rj)

Related Topics

court Crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.