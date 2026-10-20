'Still have to work no matter what': Food delivery riders torn between health and income during haze

SINGAPORE: Despite battling a persistent cough, food delivery rider Suhada Abdullah continues to spend 10 to 14 hours a day making deliveries on her motorcycle amid the haze.

The single mother of five, who delivers for GrabFood, relies on her earnings to support her family and pay for essential expenses, including housing, groceries and motorcycle-related costs.

"We still have to work no matter what," the 52-year-old said.

Like Ms Suhada, some food delivery riders face a difficult choice between protecting their health and earning a living as air quality deteriorates.

Despite government calls for precautions against haze-related health risks and support measures introduced by delivery platforms, taking time off can mean losing much-needed income for riders who depend on daily deliveries.

GrabFood rider Shawn Lim experienced this trade-off first-hand, when a cold forced him to take a day off during the haze.

He told CNA on Tuesday (Oct 20) that despite improved air quality and clearer skies in recent days, working conditions have changed little.

"It’s cleared up, which means I’m coughing less, but the air quality is still unhealthy," said the 35-year-old, who has been wearing a snood, a tube-shaped scarf, to protect himself from the haze.

RIDERS WORRY ABOUT MISSING INCENTIVE TARGETS

At a press conference last Friday, Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau said platform workers should not be penalised for delivery delays during the haze.

This includes penalties imposed through incentive schemes, reduced job allocations or pay deductions, she said, adding that platform operators have been reminded of their duty to protect workers from haze-related health risks.

Some riders CNA spoke to said they have not been penalised for slower deliveries during the haze, but are worried about how the conditions could affect their earnings.

For Ms Suhada, longer trips and inconveniently sequenced orders have made it harder to meet incentive targets, even though she has not been penalised for delivery delays.

Rather than push herself when unwell, she said she would try to meet her targets another day. "If I cannot hit (the target), then I have no choice. Tomorrow, try to do it again," she said.

Another Grab delivery rider Evan Gan said the haze could slow him down while making deliveries by bicycle, affecting his earnings under the incentive-based system.

"Maybe you would earn a bit less," said the 30-year-old.

GrabFood rider Siti Muhaini is concerned she might have to work longer hours to make up for lost earnings.

"I'm definitely worried about missing my targets as our earnings are dependent on them," said the mother of seven.

Ms Siti said she often feels breathless while making deliveries on her bicycle, even when wearing an N95 mask. Reduced visibility at night could also slow her deliveries, she added.

In response to CNA’s queries, delivery platforms such as Grab and Foodpanda said rider health and safety remain a priority.

"We do not penalise them for choosing to log off during the haze, nor do we penalise them for the time taken to complete an order," said a Grab spokesperson.

"Safety on the road always supersedes speed. We want to ensure riders never feel pressured to work or rush, especially when visibility and environmental conditions are less than ideal."

Meanwhile, Foodpanda said its “delivery partner availability remains stable”, despite an increase in orders as more customers choose to have their meals and groceries delivered to minimise time spent outdoors.

The platform has also introduced a special haze support incentive to provide riders with additional earnings during this period.

“Delivery partners can also manage their schedules flexibly by adjusting their working hours or taking breaks at any time,” said a spokesperson.

“Features such as 'excused breaks' enable them to take short, regular breaks between orders during a session while continuing to enjoy applicable incentives.”