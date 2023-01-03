Food deliveryman trespassed into toilet to take video of woman while waiting for order

SINGAPORE: A food deliveryman trespassed into women's toilets multiple times to commit voyeurism, including one occasion when he was waiting for an order to be prepared.

Muhammad Faiz Mohamed Yasin, 23, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Jan 3) to two charges each of criminal trespass and voyeurism.

The court heard that the first victim entered the women's toilet at Keat Hong Community Club on May 30, 2021.

Faiz was waiting for food to be prepared and used the toilet for the handicapped. He later heard a voice from the women's toilet and trespassed into the washroom.

He noticed that one of the cubicles was occupied and extended his hand with his mobile phone under the cubicle door.

Before he could start recording a video, the victim noticed and shouted at him. Faiz panicked and hid in the men's toilet, but the victim recognised him when he came out.

Faiz was arrested by police that day and released on police bail the next day.

On the night of Dec 13, 2021, the second victim went to the toilet at Keat Hong Community Club. Faiz was in the men's toilet.

He went to the women's washroom and realised someone was inside. He turned on the camera function on his phone and held it at the top of the cubicle door so he could observe the victim using the toilet.

The victim noticed Faiz and stamped her feet to scare him away. He fled the scene immediately but was arrested again after authorities reviewed closed-circuit television footage.

After his arrest, his phone was examined and a video of a third victim was uncovered.

He had gone to the same toilet on Dec 31, 2021 and successfully recorded a video of a woman using the washroom.

The prosecutor sought a jail term of four months and three weeks, pointing to Faiz's repeated offending.

His lawyer asked instead for a report to assess Faiz's suitability for a mandatory treatment order, which the prosecution objected to.

According to a report from the Institute of Mental Health, Faiz has no mental conditions. However, a psychiatric report obtained from a private psychiatrist by the defence claims otherwise, that Faiz has an adjustment disorder with depressed mood.

The judge called for a report assessing Faiz' suitability for mandatory treatment, in light of the conflicting psychiatric opinions.

Faiz addressed the court briefly, saying he wanted to apologise for his actions and was "deeply remorseful".

He will return to court next month.