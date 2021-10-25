New food safety licensing framework to start from 2023, replacing annual grading system

SINGAPORE: Food outlets that have a good track record of food safety will be eligible for longer licences under a new grading framework that is expected to start from Jan 1, 2023.

This applies to both retail and non-retail food establishments, including bakeries, hawker centre stalls and caterers.

About 23,000 establishments will come under the new framework, called Safety Assurance for Food Establishments (SAFE), said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Monday (Oct 25).

The new framework was first announced during the Committee of Supply debate in March 2020.

Food establishments will be awarded Bronze, Silver or Gold, which correspond with a three, five, or 10-year licence duration.

They will be assessed based on their track records, such as having no major food safety lapses over a period of time, as well as being able to put in place systems to strengthen food safety assurance.

The new framework will replace the existing letter-based grading system, which gives grades between A and D based on an "annual snapshot assessment" of their food safety performance, said SFA.

The agency's deputy chief executive officer Tan Lee Kim said the new framework takes into account the "ongoing performance" of food establishments.

"This is a better representation of the food establishment’s consistent efforts in food safety assurance and can enable consumers to make better-informed choices,” said Dr Tan, who is also SFA's director-general of food administration.