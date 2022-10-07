20 food stall licensees caught flouting mask, spit guard requirements: SFA

SINGAPORE: Enforcement action has been taken against 20 food stall licensees for not complying with mask and spit guard requirements for food safety, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Oct 7).

From Sep 26 to Sep 30, SFA inspected 349 stalls at 40 coffee shops and food courts, and found most food handlers complying with the mask and spit guard requirements.

But 20 food stall licensees failed to ensure their food handlers complied with the requirements, and were issued written warnings.

"These licensees will face enforcement fines if they fail to comply with these requirements again," said the agency.

Those found guilty can face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to 12 months' jail, or both.

Mask-wearing requirements for food handlers continue to apply even though wider mask-wearing regulations were eased on Aug 24.

"Food can still be contaminated by food handlers through coughing and sneezing onto food during the preparation and handling process," said SFA.