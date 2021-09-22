Food waste lockers to be installed at selected HDB blocks in Ang Mo Kio-Toa Payoh sector

SINGAPORE: A one-year trial to collect food waste from residents will be launched in the Ang Mo Kio-Toa Payoh sector in November, with 10 “smart lockers” placed at selected Housing & Development Board (HDB) blocks in the area, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (Sep 22).

The trial will be conducted by 800 Super Waste Management, which was on Wednesday awarded a new public waste collection contract for the sector. The sector covers the planning areas of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Serangoon and Toa Payoh.

“These smart lockers will be installed with an Internet of Things remote access smart system, a QR code scanner and a load cell weighing scale,” NEA said in a media release.

“Participating households will be issued a unique QR code and air-tight reusable plastic containers to store their food waste.

“Participating households can then do a one-to-one exchange of the reusable plastic containers when they drop off their food waste-filled containers into the smart lockers.”

Participants will receive reward points via the 800 Super mobile app for depositing their food waste. These points can be exchanged for grocery vouchers.

“If the trial is successful, 800 Super will deploy another 83 smart lockers to other HDB blocks in the sector,” NEA said.