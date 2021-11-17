Pilot project to use hawker centre food waste to generate electricity, produce fertiliser

SINGAPORE: Food waste at East Coast Lagoon Food Village will be used to generate electricity and produce fertiliser as part of a pilot project, the National Environment Agency (NEA), National University of Singapore (NUS) and National Parks Board (NParks) said in a joint news release on Wednesday (Nov 17).

An anaerobic digestion system for food waste treatment developed by NUS researchers will convert food scraps and leftovers into biogas and bio-fertiliser. A biogas engine will then convert the biogas into electricity, while the bio-fertiliser will be used for landscaping applications.

“Food waste is one of the priority waste streams identified under Singapore’s Zero Waste Masterplan,” the media release said.

“In 2020, food waste accounted for about 11 per cent of the total waste generated in Singapore, but only 19 per cent of the food waste was recycled. The rest of it was disposed of at waste-to-energy plants.

“Therefore, reducing food wastage, redistributing unsold or excess food, and recycling/treating food waste are important food waste management strategies.”

The holistic management of food waste also helps to prevent the contamination of other recyclables, and stops the spread of vermin and bad odours, it added.

The pilot is supported by NEA under its Closing the Waste Loop research and development initiative.

“Innovations such as on-site anaerobic digestion make it possible to create useful products from food waste, which would otherwise have to be sent for incineration,” said Patrick Pang, NEA’s chief technology officer.

“Such technologies help to reduce the environmental footprint of managing food waste and contribute to a circular economy.”