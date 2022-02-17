Food waste left outside rubbish bins attracting wild boars to Bukit Panjang, says animal group

SINGAPORE: Food waste left outside rubbish bins has been attracting wild boars to Housing Board (HDB) estates in Bukit Panjang, said the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES).

ACRES co-chief executive Anbarasi Boopal told CNA that since Jan 9, the animal conservation group has received nine calls from members of the public who saw a pig rummaging through food waste left outside bins at Petir Road, Segar Road and Pending Road.

"We noticed from videos that there was always waste outside the bins, which can attract both stray and wildlife out of their habitats into human areas," she said, noting the presence of wild animals in green areas connecting to the nearby Chestnut and Dairy Farm nature parks.

On Monday (Feb 14) ACRES posted a video on its social media accounts of a wild boar foraging through rubbish at the void decks of HDB blocks.

It said then that it had been alerted to the sightings at Petir Road, which was "growing accustomed to the food waste from bins that are not wildlife proof".

Ms Anbarasi said ACRES was not aware of humans feeding wild boars at Petir Road. However, she noted there had been suspected instances of people feeding the animals at an unconfirmed location in Bukit Panjang, pointing CNA to a video shared on Facebook group Complaint Singapore in October last year.

In its social media post, ACRES described managing food waste as the "first step to coexistence" between animals and humans.