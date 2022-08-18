Foodpanda, Grab and Deliveroo form association, aim to launch industry code of practice

SINGAPORE: Food delivery platforms Grab, Foodpanda and Deliveroo on Thursday (Aug 18) jointly launched an association aimed at strengthening the frameworks, guidelines, and policies supporting delivery staff and merchants.

Called the Digital Platforms Industry Association (DPIA), it will identify areas of improvement and collaborate with government and industry stakeholders, the three platforms said in a statement.

“It will create solutions that reflect the voices of its delivery partners and merchants, both of whom are core to platform companies’ operations,” said the statement.

The association intends to launch an industry code of practice to be adopted by its members. The code will incorporate industry best practices and “principles related to the health and safety” of its delivery staff and merchant development, added the companies.