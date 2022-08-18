Foodpanda, Grab and Deliveroo form association, aim to launch industry code of practice
The Digital Platforms Industry Association will also identify areas of improvement and collaborate with government and industry stakeholders.
SINGAPORE: Food delivery platforms Grab, Foodpanda and Deliveroo on Thursday (Aug 18) jointly launched an association aimed at strengthening the frameworks, guidelines, and policies supporting delivery staff and merchants.
Called the Digital Platforms Industry Association (DPIA), it will identify areas of improvement and collaborate with government and industry stakeholders, the three platforms said in a statement.
“It will create solutions that reflect the voices of its delivery partners and merchants, both of whom are core to platform companies’ operations,” said the statement.
The association intends to launch an industry code of practice to be adopted by its members. The code will incorporate industry best practices and “principles related to the health and safety” of its delivery staff and merchant development, added the companies.
“Globally, the food delivery industry has grown rapidly, rising to a peak in public consciousness during the pandemic. It is today both an essential service and an exciting new economic sector,” said the three companies.
Food and beverage businesses have turned to food delivery to generate additional revenue, while delivery riders have benefitted from flexible earning opportunities. Such trends will continue to drive digitally-centred economies in Singapore and globally, said the statement.
“For platform companies, the well-being of our delivery partners and merchants across the marketplace is paramount. That’s why DPIA was established – to consolidate the deep industry expertise of platforms and shape the development and growth of the industry within Singapore’s national economy,” the companies said.
Apart from tapping on the expertise and experience of each company in the DPIA to support Singapore’s digital economy, the association will also provide upskilling opportunities and strengthen existing health and safety standards for delivery staff and merchants, the statement added.
Since last year, DPIA members have contributed to the consultation process with multiple government stakeholders, the National Delivery Champions Association, and other industry stakeholders.
They are also working with the Workplace Safety and Health Council on guidelines for platforms and employers to boost road safety practices among delivery partners.