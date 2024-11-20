Foodpanda warned over misleading 'free delivery on all restaurants' ad for subscription service

CCCS began an investigation in August following a complaint about the ad.

"Without any qualifiers, it could mislead consumers into thinking that Pandapro subscribers would enjoy free delivery on all restaurants available on Foodpanda," CCCS said.

Pandapro subscribers would only receive a discount of S$3 on delivery fees for all restaurants, going up to S$6 for selected restaurants.

Contrary to the advertised "free delivery on all restaurants", the CCCS found that over 40 per cent of food delivery transactions made by Pandapro subscribers while the ad was running had required a residual delivery fee to be paid after the discounts were applied.

Foodpanda has acknowledged CCCS' concerns and agreed to provide a full refund of subscription fees to customers who subscribed to Pandapro during the advertising period and provide clarification to those customers as well as the public on the terms of its Pandapro subscription.

The delivery platform will also have to review its existing and future marketing materials for its Pandapro subscription to ensure compliance with Singapore’s fair trading laws, CCCS said.

CCCS issued a warning to Foodpanda's parent company Delivery Hero. It added that it "will not hesitate to take stronger enforcement action against Foodpanda if it engages in any misleading advertisements."