Lion City Sailors awarded win in AFC Champions League 2 game after Japan's Sanfrecce fielded ineligible player

SINGAPORE: The Lion City Sailors received a huge boost to their hopes of progressing to the Asian Football Confederation Champions League 2 semi-finals on Saturday (Mar 8), after the footballing body chalked off their 6-1 loss to Sanfrecce Hiroshima due to the opponents fielding an ineligible player.

The Singapore Premier League club was awarded a 3-0 win in the first leg of the quarter-finals instead, as the Japanese side had played French forward Valere Germain, who was supposed to be serving a three-match suspension.

The player came on as a substitute to score Sanfreecce's fifth goal in the match on Mar 5.

From the brink of elimination, the Sailors will now head into the second leg of the quarter-finals on Mar 12 at Jalan Besar Stadium with a 3-0 lead.

Sanfrecce was also fined US$1,000 and will receive only half of the US$160,000 participation fee.

Germain is deemed to have served one match of his suspension, according to a ruling published on the AFC website, with Sanfrecce warned that a repeat violation may be met with more severe punishment.

Runners-up in the J1 League last campaign, Sanfreece dominated proceedings in the first leg at the Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima stadium.

Goals from Satoshi Tanaka, Hayao Kawabe, Valere Germain, Sota Nakamura and a Ryo Germain double saw them easily overcome the Sailors, whose only reply came via a first-half Shawal Anuar strike.