Football: Tottenham to take on Roma at Singapore's National Stadium

SINGAPORE: A reunion is on the cards for former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, with his current Roma side set to square off against Spurs at Singapore's National Stadium on Jul 26.

Promoters TEG Sport and Left Field Live confirmed the football friendly in a press release on Wednesday (May 3).

The 7.30pm match will be part of both Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma's pre-season tours.

Spurs will face fellow English Premier League side West Ham in Perth on Jul 18 before travelling to Singapore, while Italian Serie A outfit Roma will head to South Korea after Singapore.

Tottenham players will mingle with fans here among activities including supporting good causes, participating in grassroots football programmes and taking part in local culture, according to promoters.

Spurs will also open up to supporters a pre-match training session at the National Stadium on Jul 25 at 6pm.

Tottenham last visited Singapore in July 2019, when England striker Harry Kane’s stoppage-time goal gave his side a 3-2 win over Juventus as part of the International Champions Cup.

Kane and South Korean star Son Heung-min, last season's joint-Golden Boot winner alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for the most goals scored in the English top flight, will be among the biggest draws for Spurs fans in Singapore.

The club will also hope to have a permanent full-time manager in place by the time they visit Singapore, having sacked both Antonio Conte and interim boss Cristian Stellini earlier this season. Former player Ryan Mason has since taken charge of head coach duties.

"EXTREMELY PASSIONATE FANBASE"

On the upcoming clash with Roma, Spurs executive director Donna-Maria Cullen said: “We ... have an extremely passionate fanbase in Singapore, including an official supporters’ club that has been established for more than 20 years.

"AS Roma will provide a great test at an important time for us as we prepare for the 2023-24 season. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with the Spurs family and our colleagues at (global principal partner) AIA in Singapore ... as well as support good causes and embrace the culture of this beautiful nation.”

Roma are led by two-time Champions League-winning manager Mourinho, who guided his team to victory in the Europa Conference League last year – their first trophy in 11 years. He managed Spurs from 2019 to 2021 before taking on the Roma job.

In their ranks include former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and Argentinian World Cup winner Paulo Dybala.

Both Tottenham and Roma remain in the hunt for a spot in Europe next season.

Spurs are nine points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, with four Premier League games left to play, while Roma are sixth, behind fourth-placed Inter Milan only on goal difference and with six Serie A games remaining.

Tickets for Tottenham's open training session and the match will go on sale via the Ticketek platform from May 8, at 10am.