Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan affirms 'warm ties' during visit to Bahrain
Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan calls on Bahrain's National Security Advisor and Commander of the Royal Guard Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Mar 19, 2022. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

19 Mar 2022 11:22PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2022 11:25PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met with Bahrain leaders on his official visit on Saturday (Mar 19), during which he affirmed the “warm ties” between the two countries.

Dr Balakrishnan’s trip to Bahrain was part of a regional visit, which also includes stops at the Palestinian Territories and Israel.

“As fellow small states, Singapore and Bahrain share a mutual interest in promoting multilateralism and a rules-based global order,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

“We share a common belief in the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity for all countries, big or small.”

Dr Balakrishnan called on National Security Advisor and Commander of the Royal Guard Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa during his visit.

He also met with Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, advisor to the king for diplomatic affairs, as well as Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“Minister Balakrishnan and the Bahraini leaders also had a wide-ranging discussion on developments in Asia and the Middle East,” MFA said.

“Minister Balakrishnan expressed the hope that the Abraham Accords, which were signed by Bahrain in 2020, would contribute positively to regional stability and peace.”

Dr Balakrishnan will leave Bahrain on Saturday and visit the Palestinian Territories on Sunday.

Source: CNA/ga

