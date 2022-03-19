Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan affirms 'warm ties' during visit to Bahrain

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met with Bahrain leaders on his official visit on Saturday (Mar 19), during which he affirmed the “warm ties” between the two countries.

Dr Balakrishnan’s trip to Bahrain was part of a regional visit, which also includes stops at the Palestinian Territories and Israel.

“As fellow small states, Singapore and Bahrain share a mutual interest in promoting multilateralism and a rules-based global order,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

“We share a common belief in the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity for all countries, big or small.”

Dr Balakrishnan called on National Security Advisor and Commander of the Royal Guard Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa during his visit.