Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to make official visit to Cambodia

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will make an official visit to Phnom Penh from Tuesday (Feb 15) to Thursday, during which he will take part in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat and hold bilateral talks with Cambodian leaders.

The retreat is the first in a series of meetings that Cambodia will be hosting as chair of ASEAN in 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Monday.

It will be held on Feb 16 and 17, with the theme “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together”.

Cambodia succeeded Brunei as ASEAN chair for this year.

ASEAN member states will discuss the bloc’s priorities for the year, take stock of its community-building efforts and cooperation with its external partners, and exchange views on regional and international issues, MFA said.

On Feb 15 and 16, Dr Balakrishnan will also have bilateral meetings with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and other Cambodian personalities, the ministry added.

“This visit reaffirms the warm and long-standing relations between Singapore and Cambodia,” MFA said.

Officials from the ministry will accompany Dr Balakrishnan on his visit.