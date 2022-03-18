Logo
Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visiting the Middle East
Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visiting the Middle East
File photo of Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
18 Mar 2022 09:07PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 09:07PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will make an official visit to the Middle East from Saturday (Mar 19) to next Wednesday.

He will visit Bahrain, the Palestinian Territories and Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday night. 

"Minister Balakrishnan’s visit will reaffirm Singapore’s warm and friendly ties with partners in the Middle East," MFA added.

He will be accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Communications and Information Rahayu Mahzam and MFA officials.

Source: CNA/mi(ta)

