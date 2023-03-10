Foreign cleaner allegedly punched in chest in MacPherson by 62-year-old man accused of previously harassing town council workers

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old cleaner in MacPherson was allegedly punched in the chest by a man who is accused of harassing town council workers on previous occasions, Member of Parliament (MP) Tin Pei Ling said.

In response to TODAY's queries, the police said on Friday (Mar 10) that they received a call for assistance over the incident at Block 88 Circuit Road at 11.30am on Thursday.

Police said that a 62-year-old man was involved in the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

Ms Tin, MP for MacPherson Single Member Constituency, posted an Instagram video on Thursday evening to raise awareness over the alleged incident.

In her post, Ms Tin was seen next to a worker, Mr Babul, 48, who goes by one name and said that his son, Mr Ahammed Siyam, 20, was allegedly punched by a man who was likely drunk. The father and son are from Bangladesh.

“This man, likely intoxicated, then decided to hunt down one of the other cleaners and punched him in the chest,” said Ms Tin.

Mr Babul, a site supervisor, and his son have worked together for Marine Parade Town Council for many years, she added.

The alleged incident occurred at about 11am on Thursday at the void deck of Block 87 Circuit Road, NRT Trading and Engineering managing director Sakthivelan Nararajah told The Straits Times on Friday.

Mr Sakthivelan, who is Mr Siyam's manager, runs a company contracted by Marine Parade Town Council.