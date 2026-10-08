More than S$639,000 in outstanding fines recovered from foreign motorists at Singapore's land checkpoints

SINGAPORE: A total of 265 foreign motorists were stopped at Singapore’s land checkpoints in late September over outstanding fines, the authorities said on Thursday (Oct 8).

Authorities recovered more than S$639,000 (US$499,000) in outstanding fines from them during a multi-agency operation from Sep 28 to Sep 30, according to a joint news release by six government agencies.

“During the operation, foreign motorists with outstanding fines were stopped and directed to settle their fines for vehicular and traffic offences when they entered Singapore at the land checkpoints,” the agencies said.

Singapore takes “a serious view” of foreign motorists who commit offences here and fail to settle their fines, they added, noting that authorities regularly conduct operations against such motorists.

Those with outstanding fines for traffic, parking, or vehicular emissions offences may be denied entry into Singapore.

The operation was led by the Traffic Police and supported by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Housing and Development Board (HDB), Land Transport Authority (LTA), National Environment Agency (NEA) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

CNA has contacted the police for a breakdown of the offences for which the motorists were fined.