WP questions speed at which foreign interference Bill was tabled, says public should have been consulted

She sought clarification from Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam about “the pressing need to forge ahead on this Bill now”.

“While I reiterate that the Workers’ Party agrees that appropriate measures need to be put in place to counter the threat of foreign interference, we would like to understand what is the real and imminent threat that Singapore faces that warrants such a rush in passing the Bill?”

Ms He also asked about the number of instances of suspected foreign interference in the last 10 years.

“And more crucially, why are the specific powers and tools contained under the Bill so urgently required by the minister and various competent authorities, that would mean the Bill needs to be rushed ahead and passed into law without further delay at this particular juncture?”

The Bill is “not an obscure one”, she said, adding that it will impact the lives of Singaporeans if passed.

CONCERNS WITH THE BILL

Lawyers and “several Singaporean academics” have voiced “grave concerns” over the Bill, including its broad scope, said Ms He.

“There is a fear for many that in the rush to pass the Bill to counter foreign interference, we may be throwing the baby out with the bathwater and end up catching many legitimate and innocent people, entities and projects in the dragnet - a fear that has been repeated by numerous voices," she added.

MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied) said there has been a “flurry of criticism” from lawyers, non-governmental organisations, academics and journalists, with some wondering if it will affect perceptions of Singapore as a global hub.

“Some of my constituents have written to me expressing their concern with the Bill’s overreach. These criticisms are not unfounded and are reflective of the disquiet felt by many,” he told the House.

“The root of this disquiet is that FICA (Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act) elects many broad and sweeping measures in an attempt to prevent Singaporeans from being misled by hostile information campaigns over the Internet.

“If these draconian measures are not properly limited, they could have a chilling effect on freedom of speech and the exchange of information among Singaporeans.”

ISSUES WITH OVERSIGHT, OVERREACH

The WP's starting position is that the ubiquity of the threat of foreign interference and its low-cost ecosystem, especially online, is “neither a figment of the imagination nor can it be wished away”, said Mr Singh.

It follows that the Government must have powers, and in some cases “even potentially intrusive powers to intervene in the appropriate case”, he added.

“However, if we accept that such broad-ranging, broadly defined powers should be legislated to deal with foreign interference, then this House must ensure legislation of equally robust oversight mechanisms to prevent abuse of power,” said Mr Singh.

The “high level of executive power” introduced by the Bill “demands that there must be strong oversight mechanisms, namely our courts”, he said.

MP Leon Perera (WP-Aljunied) added that the Bill “overreaches” by giving the Government too much power to act based on suspicions about likely eventualities rather than evidence with no obligation to state reasons publicly.

The Bill “promises to give yet more levers of power to the ruling party” which can potentially be abused for partisan purposes to limit criticism and disadvantage political opponents thus corroding the very functioning of our hard-won democratic society,” he said.

ISSUES WITH APPEAL MECHANISM

Under the Bill, if a party wants to challenge the countermeasures imposed, an appeal can be submitted to the Home Affairs Minister. If the minister declines to vary or cancel the direction, an independent “reviewing tribunal” has the power to overrule the minister.

The appeals are made to this tribunal - headed by a Supreme Court judge – and not to the court to protect sensitive information that may be relied on to make a decision, Mr Shanmugam said in his opening speech.

However, the WP rejects such an appeal mechanism.

“We propose an amendment … to allow first for an appeal to the minister, and thereafter to the High Court with full judicial scrutiny,” said Mr Singh.

There is a provision for private hearing when national security is at risk, he noted.

Mr Perera said that a government-appointed tribunal does not meet the standard of independent oversight.

SCOPE OF FOREIGN INTERFERENCE, POLITICALLY SIGNIFICANT PERSONS

MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) said the Bill leaves the scope of foreign interference “troublingly vague”.

“The common thread among these amendments is that we need to satisfy a reasonable standard of proof and intent when we claim that an individual has acceded to the influence of foreign principles,” he added.