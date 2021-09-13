Proposed law against foreign interference introduced in Parliament, can order take down of ‘hostile’ information on social media

FULL RANGE OF MEASURES TO COUNTER HOSTILE INFORMATION CAMPAIGNS

The first two directions can be issued before hostile information campaign content is communicated.



Technical assistance direction



The minister can issue this direction if he suspects that there are preparations or plans to undertake an online communication activity in Singapore by or on behalf of a foreign principal, and the minister is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to issue the direction.



It will compel social media services, relevant electronic services, Internet access services, or those who own or run websites or social media pages where suspicious content is carried, to disclose information required for the authorities to determine if the harmful communications activity is being undertaken by or on behalf of a foreign principal.



Account restriction direction



The minister can issue this direction if there is reason to believe that social media or relevant electronic service user accounts are being used, or being set up with the intent of being used for hostile information campaigns.



It will compel providers of these services to block content in these accounts from being viewed in Singapore.



Stop communication (end-user) direction



This will require the communicator to cease communication of specific hostile information campaign content to viewers in Singapore.



Disabling direction



This will require Internet intermediaries to stop the communication of specific hostile information campaign content in Singapore.



Access blocking direction



This will require Internet service providers to block access to the hostile information campaign content.



Service restriction direction



This will require social media services, relevant electronic services and Internet service providers to take practicable and technically feasible actions to restrict the dissemination of hostile information campaign content. This could include disabling or limiting functions that allow content to become viral.



App removal direction



This will require an app distribution service to stop apps known to be used by foreign principals to conduct hostile information campaigns, from being downloaded in Singapore.



The direction can be issued if the app has previously been subject to at least one direction, except for the technical assistance direction or another app removal direction.



Proscribed online location



The minister can proscribe an online location that is a purveyor of hostile information content, once that online location has been the subject of at least one direction, excluding technical assistance directions. This includes websites created by foreign principals to publish such content against Singapore.



These locations must then declare themselves as such, and no one will be allowed to purchase advertisement space on these locations or on other websites that promote the locations.



The aim is to discredit and de-monetise these locations to stem their ability to mount further hostile information campaigns against Singapore.



Disgorgement direction



This will require individuals and locally registered entities that have enabled or published harmful online content, to return money or material support accepted for the enabling or publishing of the information or materials of concern.



The money or support can be returned to the foreign principal – or those acting on behalf of the foreign principal – who provided the funding or support, or surrendered to a competent authority.



Must-carry direction



This will require various parties to carry a mandatory message from the Government, in a conspicuous and timely manner, to warn Singaporeans about a hostile information campaign.



There are four classes of this direction:



1) Class 1 requires the communicator to carry this message.



2) Class 2 requires social media services or relevant electronic services where hostile information campaign content is carried to do likewise.



3) Class 3 requires social media services, relevant electronic services, as well as telecommunication companies, newspapers and broadcasting licensees to carry a mandatory message if a hostile information campaign is afoot, even if the content has not been carried on their platform.



4) Class 4 requires the owner or operator of a proscribed online location to carry a message on the online location, so that Singaporeans accessing it are aware of its proscription.

FULL RANGE OF MEASURES TO COUNTER LOCAL PROXIES USED FOR FOREIGN INTERFERENCE

Countermeasures for defined PSPs



1) Report single donations of S$10,000 or more from permissible donors, and multiple donations from the same donor that amount to S$10,000 or more in a year.



2) Not allowed to receive anonymous donations beyond the cap of S$5,000 during the relevant period or in any calendar year.



3) Maintain a separate bank account to receive political donations, so that there are proper records of monies relating to their political activities.



4) Not allow foreigners to volunteer in their political activities.



5) Disclose affiliations with any foreign entity.



Countermeasures for designated PSPs



1) Report single donations of S$10,000 or more from local and foreign donors, and multiple donations from the same donor that amount to S$10,000 or more during the relevant period.



2) Disclose affiliations with foreign entities.



3) If there is an increased risk of foreign interference, the competent authority can issue stepped up countermeasures ranging from more disclosures or prohibitions to match that of defined PSPs, including:

Only receive donations from permissible donors, and not allowed to receive anonymous donations beyond S$5,000 in a year.

Maintain a separate bank account to receive political donations.

Prohibit foreigners from holding leadership positions and/or membership in the organisation.

Not to allow foreigners to volunteer in their political activities.

Not to affiliate with foreign principals.

Disclose migration facilities



All PSPs will be required to declare if they have been granted migration facilities by foreign countries, even if they did not voluntarily claim or apply for these.



This is because immigration facilities, which confer tangible benefits or prestige, could make individuals beholden to a foreign country.



Disclose involvement with foreign political or legislative bodies



Singapore citizens who are members of foreign political or legislative bodies will be required to declare their involvement.



This is because foreign states might cultivate or exploit Singapore citizens to influence Singapore’s political processes through their involvement with these bodies.



Transparency on major donors



Any person or entity who has made donations of S$10,000 or more in a calendar year to political parties or entities that have been designated as PSPs, must disclose their donations to the competent authority.



This allows the Government to monitor large donations to these parties.



Disclose information on content contributors



The competent authority can direct any newspaper authorised under the Newspaper and Printing Presses Act, any media outlet licensed under the Broadcasting Act, or any PSP that publishes matters on political issues relating to Singapore, to disclose the particulars of any foreign author and/or foreign principal for whom or at whose direction the article or programme is published.



This disclosure must be done within the newspaper, news programme or online posting.



The competent authority will consider other means of regulating such entities, including other written laws such as Newspaper and Printing Presses Act and Broadcasting Act, before issuing this direction.