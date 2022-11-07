Vivian Balakrishnan sends condolences to Philippines after tropical storm Nalgae kills at least 150

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan sent his condolences to his counterpart in the Philippines on Monday (Nov 7) after the country was devastated by tropical storm Nalgae.

In his letter to Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Dr Balakrishnan expressed his sadness over the destruction and casualties from the storm.

“Please accept my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and affected communities”, he said.

“Our thoughts are with the people of the Philippines during this difficult time. Singapore stands ready to provide assistance to the Philippines where we can.”

Disaster officials said last week 150 people have died across the country due to landslides and floods triggered by the storm. Sixty-three were in the Bangsamoro region on the southern island of Mindanao.