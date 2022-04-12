12 motorists caught during checks on foreign-registered vehicles near Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Twelve motorists driving foreign-registered vehicles were caught for various vehicular offences on Tuesday (Apr 12) following an enforcement blitz near the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Three of them registered excessive noise emissions while one failed to adhere to smoke emission guidelines.

The enforcement operation - jointly carried out by the National Environment Agency (NEA), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) - also caught another eight motorists who failed to comply with technical and regulatory requirements.

This includes the use of improper licence plates.

The latest checks on foreign-registered vehicles come after Singapore and Malaysia fully reopened their land borders earlier this month, allowing fully-vaccinated individuals to travel freely by private transport via the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints without the need for testing or isolation.

"The enforcement blitz was carried out to remind motorists to adhere to environmental and road safety regulations," the three agencies said in a media release, adding they would continue to conduct regular enforcement and ad-hoc enforcement checks against errant motorists.

Members of the media observed as officers from the three agencies directed motorists driving foreign-registered vehicles to the Marsiling Heavy Vehicle Car Park.

There, lorries went through smoke emission tests while motorcycles were tested with noise meters. Those who exceeded permitted levels were fined on the spot.