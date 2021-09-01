'Their acting was so good, I believed them': How a foreign student was scammed of more than S$300,000

SINGAPORE: “Your number has been connected to a series of fake news and rumours,” said a stranger on the phone claiming to be an official from the Ministry of Health’s quarantine centre.

That call on Jul 27 this year set off a string of phone calls and text messages that would eventually dupe Mr Zhang, a Chinese national studying in Singapore, into believing there was a warrant of arrest out for him.

Over the course of three weeks, he was continuously contacted by people masquerading as law and police officers from Shanghai. As the scammers spun an elaborate web of lies, it became increasingly difficult for Mr Zhang to distinguish between the genuine and fake.

“The scammers video-called me wearing police attire and even their background looked like a police station,” Mr Zhang, who is in his early-20s, told reporters on Wednesday (Sep 1).

“They also sent many official documents to me, including a warrant for my arrest, which looked real because it had signatures and the organisations’ stamps,” he said, in mandarin.

Someone had even met him in person, near his house, to pass him what appeared to be an “official document”, he added.

“I was a bit suspicious at the beginning but because their acting was so good, I believed them."