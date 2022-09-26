The Big Read: Amid intensifying global talent war, Singapore faces juggling act in hunt for world's best and brightest

Ethos BeathChapman's Mr Kochar pointed out that "when it comes to starting something new that has not been done before by the firm, it cannot be done by just one top executive".

He said: "They would need their own ‘army’, if not 100 per cent at least 20 or 30 per cent (of a team)."

But he added: "(The rollout of) ONE Pass is also about saying … we have a working army, now we’re getting a leader to lead the army.”

IMPLICATIONS OF WOOING ELITE GLOBAL TALENTS

Earlier this month, Dr Tan said in Parliament that as part of Singapore's global talent "offensive", agencies such as the National Arts Council and Ministry of Education will help identify not just high-earners but "exceptional talent" in fields such as the arts, sports and science,

These high-achievers will not need to meet the S$30,000 monthly salary criterion for ONE Pass, and will help push Singapore to “new frontiers, draw in greater investments … (and) create a very diverse range of opportunities for Singaporeans”, said the Manpower Minister.

Mr Song of CIMB bank said this signals Singapore’s effort to support the growth of non-business fields, given that their top talents will be accorded similar treatment with business leaders in terms of work passes.

However, there are concerns from some of those interviewed about potential side effects of Singapore's targeted strategy of going after top-tier talents, be in business or other fields.

“I would argue that by setting it up as some sort of ‘platinum card’ may cause envy and resentment down the line,” said Mr Black of Blackbox.

“Even if the numbers accepted are relatively small, talented (locals) may feel, rightly or wrongly, that such a scheme means they will be overlooked for top jobs in favour of a foreigner,” he said.

Mr Black's views were echoed by sociologists interviewed.

Associate Professor Laavanya Kathiravelu at Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) School of Social Sciences said that the ONE Pass initiative may inadvertently "be seen as creating a two-tiered workforce, even among foreign skilled professionals working here".

She also expressed concern that it may lead to a situation where a company would lean towards parachuting readily available top talents from elsewhere to take up apex roles, instead of investing time and resources in training Singaporeans to move up the ladder.

Dr Rebecca Grace Tan from National University of Singapore’s (NUS) College of Humanities and Sciences said that while the ONE Pass is currently “quite restrictive” in terms of qualification criteria and validity period, “it is not clear that the incentives for foreigners will stop here”, as Singapore continues to be in a “global talent arms race”.

“This is especially so given the hypermobility of the super-rich. For example, James Dyson moved to Singapore in 2019 and returned back to the United Kingdom in 2021,” she said.

“Instead, we are likely to see more and more incentives rolled out to attract and retain foreign talent, much like what we saw in Europe which accumulated in the provision of permanent residency based on how much migrants invested."

Questions on ensuring skills transfer have also been raised in Parliament, with MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) asking if such training requirements can be codified into law, while other MPs suggested time-limited EPs to ensure skills transfer.

In response, Dr Tan cautioned “against too deterministic an approach” as skills transfer is not a simple or linear process.

Over the years, government leaders have repeatedly stressed that developing local talents remains a priority, even as it taps on the global skilled workforce to help drive the economy.

Most recently, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reiterated that investing heavily in human capital locally “has and will continue to be a cornerstone" of the Government's development strategy.

Mr Wong, who is also the Finance Minister, was speaking last week at the launch of the financial services sector's second industry transformation map. At the launch, it was also announced that S$400 million has been committed to developing local professionals as part of the sector's five-year blueprint.

Meanwhile, a constant bugbear when it comes to discussing the presence of foreign talents here is the concern over housing and rental prices.

Property analysts cautioned that the push to attract global talents, especially the top tier ones, would drive up demand for housing in Singapore.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, expects the rental market to feel the impact first, “especially for the luxury segment given (the top global talents') high salaries and expat packages”.

Agreeing, Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director for research at Huttons Asia, said that rentals for other market segments will probably rise as well, albeit to a lesser degree than luxury homes.

Mr Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy at ERA, said it might be too early to talk about the impact of the ONE Pass initiative on the property market. Nevertheless, he noted that foreign buyers “are already active in buying and selling high-end residential properties”.



Mr Mohan Sandrasegeran, senior analyst for research and content creation at One Global Group, cited official data which showed that 180 new homes were bought by foreigners in the second quarter of this year. “This was the highest number of units purchased by foreigners since the third quarter of 2019, when there were a total of 182 units transacted,” he added.