Foreign worker levy rebate for construction, marine shipyard and process sectors extended until March 2022

SINGAPORE: A S$250 foreign worker levy rebate for all work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process (CMP) sectors will be extended until March next year, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a statement issued on Tuesday (Dec 21).

The levy rebate was introduced last year to help these sectors tide over the challenges caused by COVID-19. It was due to expire this month.

MOM said that the CMP sectors continue to face significant manpower shortages and increased costs due to the evolving COVID-19 situation. The extension is expected to help about 15,000 firms.

Employers are advised to use the rebate to retain existing workers and bring in work permit holders from lower-risk countries. The government will review "closer to March 2022" if it will continue the levy rebate.

"The inflow of CMP workers in recent weeks has picked up," said MOM.

"We encourage firms to press on with longer-term productivity improvements to become more manpower-lean and resilient against future manpower disruptions."