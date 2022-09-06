1,600 foreign worker dormitories to be licensed under single law to raise standards, contain disease outbreaks

SINGAPORE: Foreign worker dormitories with fewer than 1,000 beds will soon be licensed under a single regulatory framework that will allow authorities to raise their operating standards and impose additional requirements to manage disease outbreaks.

Such requirements include standing up additional isolation facility capacity and putting in place additional infection prevention and control measures, such as using personal protection equipment and increasing the frequency of cleaning.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on Tuesday (Sep 6) that it will expand the coverage of the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act (FEDA) from Apr 1 next year to include dormitories with seven or more beds.

Currently, all dormitories are subjected to various requirements across different legislation, covering areas such as fire safety, living conditions, sanitary and public health requirements.

Only dormitories with 1,000 beds or more are licensed under FEDA, and are subject to additional requirements for public health and safety, as well as providing recreation and commercial facilities for residents.

In 2020, tens of thousands of migrant workers living in dormitories contracted COVID-19. Last year, MOM announced that it would review FEDA to expand its coverage.

With the change, the number of dormitories licensed under FEDA will increase from 53 to 1,600, covering a total of 439,000 beds.