Foreign worker levy rebate for construction, marine shipyard and process sectors extended until June

SINGAPORE: The foreign worker levy rebate for work pass holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process (CMP) sectors has been extended for another three months, at S$250 per month for April and May, and S$200 for June this year.

It is originally due to expire at the end of this month.

The move is in light of continued manpower shortages and elevated business costs arising from COVID-19, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Ministry of National Development (MND) said in a media release on Sunday (Mar 27).

The rebate was introduced in 2020 to help businesses retain their enterprise capabilities amid challenges caused by the pandemic.

The lower rebate for June reflects the "improving manpower inflow" for the CMP sectors, with manpower costs expected to moderate accordingly, said MOM and MND.

The ministries added that the authorities would continue to monitor the situation before deciding closer to June whether a further extension is necessary.

"As the (foreign worker levy) rebate is meant to be a temporary support, we encourage firms to press on with longer-term productivity improvements to be more manpower-lean and resilient against future manpower disruptions," they said.