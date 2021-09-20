Foreign worker levy waiver for S Pass and work permit holders on stay-home notice extended until year-end

SINGAPORE: The waiver of foreign worker levies for S Pass and work permit holders, including maids, serving their stay-home notice will be extended until the end of the year, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (Sep 20).

Earlier, the waiver was provided for migrant workers and maids serving their stay-home notice from January to September this year.

"The extension will help employers manage costs associated with border measures and safeguards imposed on migrant workers and migrant domestic workers entering Singapore as we gradually reopen our borders," said MOM.

"These safeguards, including stay-home notices, are necessary to minimise the risk of COVID-19 importation into the community," the ministry added.

With the extension, employers with workers serving stay-home notices from January to December will not be required to pay levies for the duration of the notices.