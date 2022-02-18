Budget 2022: Minimum qualifying salary for new EP, S Pass applicants to go up by S$500 from September

SINGAPORE: The minimum qualifying salaries for new Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass applicants will rise by S$500 from September, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 18).

The proportion of work permit holders in the construction and process sectors will also be reduced from 2024.

The minimum qualifying salary for new EP applicants will go up to S$5,000 from the current S$4,500. In the financial services sector, where the salaries are higher, this amount will go up to S$5,500 from the current S$5,000.

The qualifying salaries for older EP applicants, which increase progressively with age, will also be raised in tandem, he said.

For renewal applications, these changes will apply from September next year to give businesses sufficient time to adjust, Mr Wong said.

The minimum qualifying salary for new S Pass applicants will go up to S$3,000 from the current S$2,500. In the financial services sector, a higher minimum qualifying salary of S$3,500 will be introduced.

Thereafter, the minimum qualifying salary for new S Pass applicants will be raised in September next year, and again in September 2025, Mr Wong said.

The specific salary values will be announced closer to the implementation dates based on prevailing local wages them, he said.

The qualifying salaries for older S Pass holders will also be raised in tandem.

Similar to EP, the changes for S Pass renewal applications will apply from September next year to give businesses time to adjust.