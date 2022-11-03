Forest area the size of 43 football fields to be cleared for future Bayshore housing projects

SINGAPORE: Singapore plans to start clearing approximately 31ha of forested areas - the equivalent of about 43 football fields - near East Coast Park next year, to make way for housing developments and a connecting road in the upcoming Bayshore precinct.

The Bayshore area is situated on reclaimed land and has been earmarked for housing development since 2003. Plans for the precinct include a mix of public and private homes, served by two future MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line - Bayshore and Bedok South - which are expected to be up by 2023.

An environmental impact assessment report dated September and uploaded this week to the Housing and Development Board's (HDB) website showed that the entire development site is bounded by Upper East Coast Road, Bayshore Road, East Coast Parkway (ECP) and Bedok Camp.

Site clearance works are expected to commence in 2023 in three phases, and estimated to be completed by 2029. The construction of housing developments will also commence progressively and take between four to six years, said the report, which was prepared by the DHI Water and Environment consultancy for both HDB and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).