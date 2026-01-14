Former actor Edmund Chen charged over careless driving, grievously hurting motorcyclist

SINGAPORE: Former local actor Edmund Chen was charged in court on Wednesday (Jan 14) with a traffic offence.



Chen, named in court papers as Tan Kai Yuan, was handed one count of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, resulting in an accident.

At about 12.09pm on Mar 4, 2025, Chen was driving along Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Central Expressway when he allegedly slowed down unnecessarily, almost coming to a stop.

Chen is accused of failing to keep a proper lookout to his right before making an abrupt lane change to the right.

As a result, he collided with a motorcycle that was overtaking his car and caused grievous hurt to the rider.

The injuries were not described at this early stage of proceedings.



The 63-year-old was represented by Mr Josephus Tan and Mr Cory Wong from Invictus Law.

He appeared solemn and stood in the dock, with a bag slung over his torso.

His lawyers told the court that they were ready with his case and wished to plead guilty on the spot, if possible. However, the prosecution said they were not ready.

The prosecution is seeking a fine of S$3,000 (US$2,300) to S$5,000 and five years' driving ban for Chen.