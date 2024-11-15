Former actor Huang Yiliang fined and banned from driving after colliding with cyclist

SINGAPORE: Former actor Ng Aik Leong, better known as Huang Yiliang, was back in court again on Friday (Nov 15) - this time over a traffic collision.

Huang, a 63-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to a fine of S$3,000 (US$2,230) and a driving ban of five years for driving his van into a cyclist as he exited a slip road, fracturing the victim's elbow.

He pleaded guilty to one count under the Road Traffic Act of causing grievous hurt by driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.

The court heard that Huang was driving a van along the slip road of Cavenagh Road onto Bukit Timah Road at about 8.20pm on Sep 20 last year.

The victim, a 27-year-old Singaporean, was cycling on lane 4 of a four-lane road along Bukit Timah Road, towards Serangoon Road.

Huang was driving on lane 1 of a two-lane slip road leading to Bukit Timah Road, and he was not seen stopping before the "give way" line, the court heard.

As he continued driving out from the slip road, the front left portion of his vehicle collided with the victim's left side as he cycled.

Huang attended to the cyclist after the accident.

The cyclist suffered bruising over his right elbow, with swelling, and an abrasion.

He had a fracture in his right elbow and was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He was later discharged with seven days' hospitalisation leave.

He was later seen at an orthopaedic clinic, where he was given 50 days' hospitalisation leave.

His bicycle sustained scratches on both sides, while Huang's van suffered no damage.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kevin Yong sought a fine of S$3,000 to S$4,000 and a driving ban of five years for Huang.

He noted that Huang does not have past convictions for this offence, and that the injury, "though grievous, is not very serious".

Huang was defended by Mr James Gomez Jovian Messiah from Edmond Pereira Law. His mitigation plea was "taken as read", which means it was not read out in its entirety in open court.

The lawyer said it was nighttime and Huang could not see clearly, and that Huang had been "blinded" by lights.

CNA contacted Huang's lawyer for the mitigation plea and a statement, but was told that Huang declined both requests.

He paid the fine in full.

Huang was sentenced to 10 months' jail in February 2021, after being convicted of assaulting a Bangladeshi worker in 2018. He was also ordered to pay the victim S$3,300 as compensation.

He had conducted his own defence at trial, hiring a lawyer for his appeals against conviction and sentence, but his appeals were dismissed.