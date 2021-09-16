Former Bukit Timah Fire Station to be turned into lifestyle hub

SINGAPORE: The former Bukit Timah Fire Station will be transformed into an "environmentally sustainable" lifestyle hub featuring urban farming, wellness and nature-based activities for visitors.

When completed, the historical site will become a gateway for heritage and nature attractions in the area, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), Singapore Land Authority (SLA), National Parks Board (NParks) and Building and Construction Authority (BCA) in a joint news release.

Nearby landmarks include the former Ford Factory, Bukit Batok Memorial, Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, Bukit Batok Nature Park, as well as islandwide recreational routes - the 24km-long Rail Corridor and the 36km-long Coast-to-Coast Central Trail.

The site will also feature "generous community spaces" surrounded by "lush greenery and rich heritage".

"Visitors will have opportunities to connect with nature via workshops, nature-based programmes and allotment gardens in shared open spaces designed to capitalise on the surrounding greenery," the authorities added.

Restoration works for the site are expected to start around the end of 2021. It is "tentatively scheduled" to open to the public near the second quarter of 2022.

TENDER AWARDED TO GLOBAL COMPETITION WINNER

The tender for the state property will be awarded to Homestead Holland, whose tenancy is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021.

It had won the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group's "Reinventing Cities" competition, which was organised in collaboration with URA, SLA, NParks and BCA.

The competition aims to implement carbon-neutral and sustainable urban features at underutilised sites in cities.