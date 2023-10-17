Former Cheers employee to be charged with verbally abusing police officer, publishing his details

SINGAPORE: A former Cheers employee who recorded his exchange with three police officers at a store in Lau Pa Sat will be charged in court on Wednesday (Oct 18).

The 29-year-old will be charged with using insulting words, verbally abusing a police officer, publishing the identity of a police officer, and failing to attend police interviews.

At about 8.10pm on Jan 1, the police were alerted to a dispute between a customer and a man who was working at a Cheers store along Raffles Quay.

Investigations revealed that the man had insulted the customer, said the police in a news release on Tuesday.

Upon the officers' arrival, the man was uncooperative and reluctant to provide his particulars. He challenged the officers who had asked to see his identity card, and used his mobile phone to take a video of the incident.

The man uploaded six videos on social media that purportedly identified the name of the police officer. He also allegedly included captions that were "abusive and demeaning to the police officers", said the police.

Following the incident, the police contacted the man to ask him to come to a police station, but he failed to appear for the interview.

They subsequently issued two written orders to ask him to attend a police interview on Jan 11 and Jan 31.

"Despite these written orders, the man failed to turn up to assist in investigations on both dates," said the police.

The employee was fired after the incident. FairPrice said on Jan 4 that it had directed its Cheers franchisee to dismiss the employee after conducting an investigation.

"All staff, regardless of whether they are employed by franchisees, are required to comply with the authorities. We do not tolerate acts from staff who seek to undermine the authority of the police," said FairPrice.