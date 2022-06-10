Former tour guide Yang Yin, who cheated elderly widow of S$1.1m, deported after serving jail term

SINGAPORE: Former tour guide Yang Yin, who misappropriated S$1.1 million from a wealthy Singaporean widow, has been deported from Singapore after serving his jail term.

The Chinese national was deported on Jun 9, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Jun 10) in response to CNA’s queries.

He is also barred from re-entering Singapore, ICA added.

In September 2016, Yang, then 42, was sentenced to six years’ jail for cheating Madam Chung Khin Chun, who was 89 that year, into giving him control over her assets. The jail term was later extended to nine years after an appeal by the Attorney-General's Chambers.

The pair met in 2006 and Yang acted as her tour guide in China two years later.

Yang moved to Singapore in 2009 to live with Mdm Chung when her husband died.

By 2010, the childless widow had made a will leaving all her assets to him. When she was diagnosed with dementia in 2014, her niece took Yang to court.

Court documents during the trial showed that in early 2010, Mdm Chung had S$2.7 million in liquid assets.

By August 2014, shortly before Yang’s arrest, the elderly widow’s bank account contained less than S$10,000.

Yang was also found guilty of duping the authorities into granting him permanent residency by setting up a shell company, falsifying hundreds of receipts and paying small sums in tax.

Together with a 26-month sentence for fraud, Yang had to serve 11 years and two months in jail. He had been in remand since Oct 31, 2014, and served about two-thirds of his sentence.

On Friday, ICA said that his PR status was revoked on Nov 1, 2016.