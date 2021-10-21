Former Foot Locker employee among 3 people charged over bribes relating to limited-edition, discounted sneakers

SINGAPORE: Two former shoe store employees were charged on Thursday (Oct 21) over receiving bribes relating to the sale of limited-edition and discounted sneakers, along with another man who allegedly gave them bribes.

Xavier Goh, 27, who was an assistant store manager at Foot Locker, is suspected of receiving bribes amounting to S$12,189 on 36 occasions between August 2020 and January 2021, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a news release.

They were allegedly given by Meng Fanxuan, 27, and two other individuals.

The bribes were “rewards for revealing confidential insider information relating to the launch of limited-edition sneaker shoes and/or the restocking of discounted sneaker shoes”, said CPIB.

Meng is accused of giving S$5,681 of bribes to Goh on 22 occasions between September 2020 and January 2021.

Goh faces three counts of corruption for his alleged actions.

Muhammad Faiz Amy Jasman, a sales associate of AW LAB at the time, is accused of receiving a total of S$5,295 in bribes on nine occasions between September and October last year.

The 28-year-old received them from Meng and another person “as rewards for reserving limited-edition sneaker shoes on behalf of the respective individuals”, said CPIB.

Meng also allegedly bribed Faiz on five occasions with a total of S$1,500 between September and October last year.

Faiz and Meng were each charged with two counts of corruption.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed up to five years or both.

CPIB added: “Companies are strongly advised to put in place robust procedures in areas such as procurement and internal audit, to prevent falling victim to corrupt acts by their employees.”

Guidance on measures to prevent corruption can be found on CPIB’s website.