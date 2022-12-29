Former Lions head coach Barry Whitbread missing in UK

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore football head coach Barry Whitbread has gone missing, said his son Zak.

In a tweet, he said that his father has Alzheimer's disease and was last seen in the town centre of Warrington, in north-west UK on Wednesday (Dec 28).

Whitbread led the Lions to the 1998 Tiger Cup trophy - Singapore's first international football title. The Englishman coached Singapore for about three years.

"Police appeal for information from the public to help find a missing pensioner from Warrington," said Cheshire Constabulary in a post on their website.

"Officers have been searching for Barry for several hours, so far to no avail, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare," said Inspector Michelle Boyd.

"I urge anyone who thinks that they may have seen Barry, or has any information in relation to his whereabouts, to get in touch with us."