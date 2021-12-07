Former LTA officer charged under Official Secrets Act with retaining documents after leaving job

SINGAPORE: A former Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer was charged on Tuesday (Dec 7) with retaining documents he had access to in his work capacity even after he had left the job.

Benny Tan Yong Liang, 34, was given one charge under the Official Secrets Act of having in his possession documents he had obtained due to his position as an LTA assistant environmental manager.

He allegedly had these documents between Nov 20, 2020 and Mar 8, 2021 in his personal laptop. It was not disclosed in court what those documents are.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said in an earlier statement that Singapore takes a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and other criminal activities.

If convicted, Tan can be fined up to S$2,000 and jailed up to two years.

He will return to court next month.