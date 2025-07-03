Former Mr Singapore World charged with drink driving

SINGAPORE: A man who won the Mr Singapore World title in 2010 was charged in court on Thursday (Jul 3) with repeat drink driving.

Hu Hanxiong, a 40-year-old Singaporean, was given one count of drink driving that allegedly occurred on the night of Aug 19, 2022.

He is accused of driving while drunk along Sophia Road in front of Peace Centre at about 11.55pm that day.

At least 94 microgrammes of alcohol was allegedly found in 100ml of his breath, exceeding the limit of 35.

Hu was unrepresented.

The prosecutor said he is a "repeat offender", and that the prosecution would be seeking three to four months' jail on a claim-trial basis, along with a fine of S$14,000 (US$11,000) to S$15,000 and a driving ban.

Hu asked for four weeks to seek legal advice.

According to his charge, he had been convicted of drink driving in September 2015.

Hu's case will be heard again later this month.

If convicted of drink driving, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined between S$5,000 and S$20,000.

He can also be banned from driving for five years.