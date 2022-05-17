Former Ngee Ann Poly lecturer to be charged with making racist remarks, insensitive comments about religion

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man will be charged on Tuesday (May 17) for multiple incidents where he allegedly made racist remarks and insensitive comments about religion.

The man will also be charged with the possession of obscene films on his mobile phone, the police said in a news release on Monday night.

CNA understands that the man is former Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer Tan Boon Lee, who was dismissed from his post after a viral video showed him making racist remarks towards an interracial couple.

He is accused of allegedly making racist remarks to a 26-year-old man in the vicinity of Angullia Park on Jun 5 last year, the police said.

Tan will also be charged with allegedly making insensitive remarks about religion during a lecture at Ngee Ann Polytechnic on Jul 28, 2017.

He will also face a charge for allegedly providing insensitive answers about religion in response to questions on an online forum between Aug 10, 2020 and Sep 13, 2020.