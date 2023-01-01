Singapore leaders send condolences over death of former Pope Benedict XVI

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have conveyed their condolences to Vatican leaders following the death of former Pope Benedict XVI, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Sunday (Jan 1).

The Vatican announced on Saturday that Pope Benedict XVI had died at the age of 95. His death came after years of declining health, and almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.

The German pope emeritus, whose birth name was Joseph Ratzinger, had been living in a former convent inside the Vatican grounds since his shock decision to step down in February 2013.

In her letter to Pope Francis, Madam Halimah said she was "deeply saddened" to learn of the passing of the former pope, adding that he will be remembered by the Catholic community for his "selfless contributions to the Catholic faith, championing causes of peace and development".

Madam Halimah added that the tireless efforts of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to promote inter-religious dialogue and harmony was particularly pertinent for a multireligious and multiracial society like Singapore, adding that his "legacy will remain for generations to come".

"Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI touched the lives of countless people through his teachings, and inspired courage and hope as the modern world navigates complex challenges," she wrote.

In his letter to Cardinal Secretary of State of Vatican City, Pietro Parolin, Mr Lee expressed his "deepest condolences" on behalf of the Government of Singapore.

He said that his thoughts are with all members of the Catholic fraternity around the world in this moment of grief.

"Ties between Singapore and the Holy See strengthened under the papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

"In particular, his decision in 2010 to appoint an Apostolic Nuncio to Singapore marked a significant milestone in our relations that allowed for deeper engagement not just with Singapore, but with the region as well," wrote Mr Lee.

Mr Lee added that his tireless efforts to reach out to Catholics and non-Catholics with his messages of peace and religious harmony, and his commitment to and love for the Church, will "remain an inspiration for generations to come".

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's body will be displayed from Monday morning in St Peter's Basilica to allow the public to pay their respects. It will be there for three days before a funeral on Thursday overseen by Pope Francis.

The funeral will be "solemn but simple", the Vatican has said, after which the former pope will be buried in the papal tombs under the basilica.