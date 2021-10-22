Former POSB CEO Bertie Cheng dies from COVID-19; son urges unvaccinated elderly to get their jabs: Report

SINGAPORE: Bertie Cheng Shao Shiong, the former chief executive officer of POSB died from COVID-19 on Friday (Oct 22) morning at the age of 84.

According to a report by TODAY, Mr Cheng's son said his father had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“My father was a kind and generous man, and he had enjoyed a good life.

"We had tried very hard to convince him to get the vaccine for his own good, but he had been reluctant to do so,” said Mr Alvin Cheng, who added that his father was "just not keen on vaccines".

According to TODAY, the elder Mr Cheng, who had high blood pressure and diabetes, tested positive for COVID-19 in late September after developing a sore throat and cough.

He was warded at the National University Hospital for three weeks before he died at 1.45am on Friday, said TODAY. The death certificate listed the coronavirus as a factor in his death.

His son urged elderly Singaporean who were still unvaccinated to get the jab as soon as they can for their own protection against the virus.

"I count it as God’s blessing that my father was able to pass away peacefully, instead of having to suffer at the intensive care unit,” he told TODAY.

According to NewsBites Finance, the elder Mr Cheng retired as CEO of POSBank in July 1997 and was appointed as Advisor to POSB in June 2010.

He has held directorships in both listed and unlisted companies and was also a director in Hong Leong Finance, Pacific Andes Resources Development and Baiduri Bank.

Mr Cheng was also the Non-Executive Chairman of Tee International. According to the Singapore Exchange, he retired as chairman and independent director of the company on Nov 29, 2019.

His other appointments include being chairman of the MediFund committee for Singapore General Hospital, member of the board of trustees for the Singapore Professional Executives Co-operative, as well as vice-chairman of the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) endowment fund and chairman of the investment panel for Spring Seeds Capital.

Mr Cheng received the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 1984 and the Public Service Medal in 2001, according to the NewsBites Finance profile. He also received the Friend of Labour Award from the National Trade Union Congress in 2008.

According to TODAY, Mr Cheng served as POSB's CEO for 23 years and had worked at the bank for more than three decades.

Under his leadership, POSB became the first bank to adopt computerisation and went digital in 1974, said TODAY. He also adopted the trademark key logo for the bank and pushed for the introduction of automated teller machines (ATM) around Singapore in 1976.

Responding to TODAY's queries, DBS said: "All of us at DBS would like to express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Bertie Cheng."

DBS Chairman, Mr Peter Seah said Mr Cheng will be "remembered as one of the pioneers that built Singapore and has created a key institution for past and future generations".

"He is truly Mr POSB and has shared his experience most generously with us. We in DBS owe him a big thank you."

According to TODAY, Mr Cheng is survived by his widow and two sons.