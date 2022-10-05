Ex-CEO of Prive Group gets jail for punching boy after judge overturns mandatory treatment order

SINGAPORE: The former CEO of food and beverage company The Prive Group was on Wednesday (Oct 5) sentenced to two weeks in jail and a fine of S$3,500 for assaulting a teenage boy, after the High Court overturned his mandatory treatment order.

Jean-Luc Kha Vu Han, a French national, was initially handed a 12-month mandatory treatment order by a district judge in March, on account of his mental condition. Under the order, an offender will undergo psychiatric treatment in lieu of jail time.

But the prosecution appealed and High Court judge Vincent Hoong found that the sentencing principles of deterrence and retribution outweighed that of rehabilitation in his case.

Vu Han admitted last year to punching a 13-year-old boy on his temple and asking him lewd questions in a lift at a shopping mall in 2019. He was intoxicated at the time.

A psychiatrist from the Institute of Mental Health found that Vu Han had been suffering from bipolar disorder and had likely been having a manic episode with the possibility of psychosis at the time of the offence.

The psychiatrist found a "contributory link" between Vu Han's condition and his offending behaviour.